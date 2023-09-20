Metro
Lagos Police PRO, Hundeyin, gives safety tips on ways to share private contents on social media
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, gave instructions on how to safely share explicit contents, noting that he has lost counts of those who had come to complain for being extorted, and blackmailed due to the private pictures or videos they shared.
Hundeyin, who gave the instructions via his X (formerly Twitter) account, on Wednesday, encouraged citizens to be careful, and report to the police, if they fall victim.
His instructions came on the heel of stories of leaked lewd videos of mostly celebrities.
READ ALSO: Actress Moyo Lawal addresses leaked s3xtape, threatens legal action
The post reads: “If you must send nudes, at least do one-view or cover your face or any other identification mark. And do not forget that video calls can be screen shot/recorded. For others, it is a clandestine recording of their intimate moments, of course without consent.
“I have honestly lost count of people, sometimes notable ones, approaching me about someone somewhere blackmailing and extorting them with their nudes.
“Trust no one. Take adequate precautions. Trust your instincts too. And do not forget to reach incb.npf.gov.ng in the unfortunate event you fall victim of this. “
