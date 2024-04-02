Eight migrants die in Albania auto crash

Eight people believed to be migrants died in an auto accident in south-eastern Albania on Tuesday.

Police told journalists the vehicle carrying the group fell from a road high up above the Vjosa River after the driver lost control.

The seven passengers were described as “nationals from third countries” and are believed to be migrants.

Albania lies along one of the so-called Balkan routes for migrants seeking to reach Western Europe.

