Three persons rescued alive from under fallen container in Lagos

Three persons, two male and one female, were on Sunday night, rescued alive after a 40ft container fell on a Toyota Corolla car in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

The incident was said to have occurred around 8pm.

According to reports, a container-laden truck was ascending the bridge when it tipped, fell off and crashed on the vehicle with number plate JJJ-811-FV.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement, said the trapped victims included two male adults and a female.

The statement read in part: “The rescue alert which was triggered at 20:45 hours Sunday had the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responders including sympathizers rescued alive two male adult and a female adult who are occupants of the car while trailer driver with assistant escaped.

“The three victims are being attended to at the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center after being administered first aid on the spot of the accident.”

