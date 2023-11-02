News
Court orders EFCC to produce Emefiele on November 6
Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) to release the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, immediately or produce him in court on November 6.
The judge gave the order after hearing an ex parte motion marked M/122/2023 filed by Emefiele.
The Federal Government, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC, and its chairman were listed as respondents in the suit.
The former CBN governor was transferred by the Department of State Service (DSS) to EFCC last week.
In his ruling, Justice Adeniyi ordered the commission to either release Emefiele unconditionally or in the alternative produce him before the court next Monday when the Motion on Notice would be heard.
He was scheduled to be arraigned by the federal government before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court Maitama, on August 17 alongside two others, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro and a company, April 1616 Investment Limited.
They were to be arraigned on a 20-count charge of procurement fraud, conferment of advantage, and conspiracy.
The arraignment was however put on hold due to the absence of Yaro at the time.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...