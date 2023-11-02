Court orders EFCC to produce Emefiele on November 6

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimea Commission (EFCC) to release the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, immediately or produce him in court on November 6.

The judge gave the order after hearing an ex parte motion marked M/122/2023 filed by Emefiele.

The Federal Government, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC, and its chairman were listed as respondents in the suit.

The former CBN governor was transferred by the Department of State Service (DSS) to EFCC last week.

In his ruling, Justice Adeniyi ordered the commission to either release Emefiele unconditionally or in the alternative produce him before the court next Monday when the Motion on Notice would be heard.

He was scheduled to be arraigned by the federal government before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court Maitama, on August 17 alongside two others, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro and a company, April 1616 Investment Limited.

They were to be arraigned on a 20-count charge of procurement fraud, conferment of advantage, and conspiracy.

The arraignment was however put on hold due to the absence of Yaro at the time.

