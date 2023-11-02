Labour Party accuses INEC of planning to hold governorship poll in Imo units with zero voters

The Labour Party in Imo State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of planning to hold the November 11 election in polling units with no registered voters.

The LP Chairman in the state, Mr. Callistus Ihejiagwa, made the claim at a news briefing in Owerri on Thursday.

INEC had designated 38 zero polling units where elections are not expected to take place in the state.

Ihejiagwa, who described the affected areas as All Progressives Congress (APC) catchment points, alleged that the commission was under pressure to conduct the election in the units.

He stressed that it would be a breach of the Electoral Act for INEC to conduct elections in those areas.

The chairman said: “We have it on good authority that contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act and Electoral Guidelines, APC in collaboration with INEC has perfected plans to conduct elections at non-INEC designated elections venues and flashpoints in Orsu and some parts of Orlu LGAs.

“The plan is to hide under the present state of insecurity to have elections in areas affected by violence and APC’s choice locations.”

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government, security agencies, the international community and other relevant stakeholders to investigate the allegations with a view to ensuring a free and fair election in the state.

“We hereby draw the attention of the security agencies, INEC and federal authorities to this unfortunate development and insist that steps be taken to ensure that nothing is done to scuttle or compromise this all-important election in Imo State.

“We urge the international community, the human rights community, civil society groups and election observers to take note,” Ihejiagwa added.

