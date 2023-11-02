Presidential yacht ordered by Navy under Buhari — Presidency

The Presidency said on Thursday the presidential yacht listed in the 2023 supplementary budget was not for President Bola Tinubu’s personal use.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja.

He was reacting to the criticism trailing the inclusion of an item termed presidential yacht and others in the budget presented to the National Assembly.

Onanuga said the presidential yacht mentioned in the budget was an operational naval boat used for high-profile operations and not for the president’s use.

He added that the boat was ordered by the Navy during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

READ ALSO: Why Tinubu appointed new economic team for CBN – Presidency

The statement read: “The Navy ordered the Naval boat under the previous administration.

“The item named as a presidential yacht in the budget is an operational Naval boat with specialised security gadgets suitable for high profile operational inspection and not for the use of the President.

“President Tinubu has consistently said that government is a continuum as he inherited both assets and liabilities of past administrations.

“The payment request for the boat was part of the committed obligation submitted by the office of the Chief of Naval Staff to the Ministry of Defence. The total of the submitted requests was in excess of N200 billion out of which N62 billion was approved by the President.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now