Tinubu demands credible governorship elections in Bayelsa, 2 others

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday charged all candidates in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States to ensure a free and fair governorship election on November 11.

Tinubu made the call when he presented All Progressives Congress (APC) flags to the party’s governorship candidates for the election at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The candidates are Chief Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Governor Hope Uzodinma (Imo), and Alhaji Ahmed Ododo (Kogi).

He said: “All I am pleading for is for free and fair election. I believe we will do well.”

The president expressed optimism about the party’s chances at the off-cycle election.

He said the collective efforts of the party officials and supporters, coupled with the track records of the candidates, would see the party through.

Tinubu added: “I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo.

“We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

”Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

“We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope and we have Hope Uzodimma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious.

“I want to thank the active national leadership of our party, the NWC, and our hardworking chairman. He is doing a good job, and I thank him very much.”

In his remark, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the president for endorsing the candidates and taking time out of his busy schedule to present the flags to them.

“Today Mr. President has given his endorsement and also provided flags to the three gubernatorial candidates.

“That of Imo is a serving governor who is going for the second term. For Kogi, the governor has completed his two terms and he has with the concert of his people produced a gubernatorial candidate he is here with us, he is Ahmed Ododo.

“And for Bayelsa State, he was one time governor of the state and now a gubernatorial candidate. He is ready to go for the second term of his governorship,” he stated.

