Politics
Senate confirms three additional RECs
The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of three additional Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners nominated by President Bola Tinubu.
The Senate confirmed seven RECs on Wednesday.
The confirmation of the nominees followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the Committee of the Whole.
Those confirmed were Dr. Bumi Omoseyindem (Lagos), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), and Mr. Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara).
In his presentation, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the president’s request for the confirmation of the nominees.
Before the commencement of the screening, the Senate suspended its rule 12 and allowed access of the nominees and their guests into the chamber.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.
Thereafter, nominees individually took turns to give highlights of their career and professional experiences before their confirmation.
