Senate confirms three additional RECs

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of three additional Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners nominated by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate confirmed seven RECs on Wednesday.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the Committee of the Whole.

Those confirmed were Dr. Bumi Omoseyindem (Lagos), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), and Mr. Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara).

In his presentation, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the president’s request for the confirmation of the nominees.

READ ALSO: Senate confirms seven RECs, 3 pending

Before the commencement of the screening, the Senate suspended its rule 12 and allowed access of the nominees and their guests into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, nominees individually took turns to give highlights of their career and professional experiences before their confirmation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now