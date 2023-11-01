Senate confirms seven RECs, 3 pending

Senate on Wednesday approved seven out of the 10 persons nominated by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Those confirmed are Mr. Etekamba Umaren (Akwa Ibom), Mr. Isah Ehimeakne (Edo), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti) and Mr. Abubakar Ma’aji (Gombe).

Others are Mr. Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Mr. Aminu Idris (Nasarawa State) and Mohammed Sadiq (Niger).

The president on October 25 nominated RECS for Lagos, Kwara, and eight other states.

However, the list has generated reactions in the country with many accusing the president of appointing All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists to the commission.

The nominees’ confirmation followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, at the Committee of the Whole.

In his presentation, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider President Tinubu’s request for the confirmation of the nominees.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, nominees present individually took turns to give highlights of their career profiles and professional experiences before their eventual confirmation.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the 10th National Assembly was determined to enact a law that would hold electoral managers accountable.

“We all had our experiences on election matters; we will rejig the Electoral Act and make it a law that will work for the good of Nigerians,’’ he stated.

