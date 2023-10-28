Police uncovers alleged plot to scuttle guber polls in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi, warns trouble

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, says the police is aware of plots to scuttle the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States, but however warned trouble makers to steer clear of the states or risk serious consequences.

Egbetokun who raised the alarm during an Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja on Friday, said that security agencies were aware of negative mobilizations by certain elements to frustrate the conduct of the November 11 polls in the three states.

“We are aware of negative mobilizations by some supporters of some candidates and we are already monitoring them,” Egbetokun said.

“We are ready for them, for these elections. I appeal to them to stay away from this election. I also appeal to the electorate to come out en masse to cast their votes during this election. We are committed to a peaceful election and no going back,’’ the IGP said.

“We have received all necessary information from INEC which has informed us on where to deploy to during these elections.

“We have carried out a threats assessment and that has informed us with respect to the allocation of our resources and the deployment of our men.

“All the security agencies are collaborating strongly to ensure that these elections are violence-free.

“Our message to politicians is that they should call their candidates and supporters to order. Violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of the electoral process must stop,” Egbetokun added.

