Appeal Court affirms Ndume, Kaka Lawan’s election in Borno

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, affirmed the victory of the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, in the February 25 election in Borno South Senatorial District.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Biobele Georgewill also upheld the election of Senator Kaka Lawan in Borno Central Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on February 26 declared the duo as the winners of the National Assembly election into the two districts.

Dissatisfied with the declaration, Muhammed Kumalia and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenged the election of Lawan while Kudla Satumari filed a petition against Ndume at the state’s election tribunal.

The tribunal dismissed the two petitions for lack of merit.

Not satisfied with the judgments of the tribunal, the PDP candidates approached the appeal court for redress.

In its ruling, the appellate court dismissed the two appeals for lack of merit and affirmed the election of Lawan and Ndume in their districts.

