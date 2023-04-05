Ndume joins race for Senate Presidency, opposes zoning principle

Ali Ndume, a senator from Borno South, has indicated that he is willing to run for the Senate President position in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

As the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s oath of office is administered on May 29, the 10th Assembly will be formally inaugurated in June 2023.

However, Ndume said his ambition would depend on how fairly the All Progressives Congress leadership implemented the zoning arrangements.

He made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

He said, “Subject to the position of the party (APC), and the fairness of such arrangements, I intend to throw my hat for the race for Senate Presidency because of my experience.”

The Borno South Senator questioned why the APC was insisting on zoning arrangements for the National Assembly slots when it didn’t do the same during the presidential primaries when he ran against Ahmad Lawan, the current president of the Senate.

Read also:10th NASS Leadership: Ndume says open competition better than zoning

He said, “The APC leadership did not take any position during the presidential primary election. Aspirants from all geopolitical zones participated in the exercise.

“Senators should be allowed to choose a competent person among them that has adequate legislative and managerial experiences to lead the Senate.

“Zoning may not lead to the emergence of the best person for the job that is why the decision to choose the Senate presiding officers must be the sole responsibility of the senators.”

Ndume also said the relationship between the legislature and the judiciary would be cordial without undermining the principles of Separation of Power.

He pledged that the Senate under his leadership would make new laws and review existing ones to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now