Politics
Ndume joins race for Senate Presidency, opposes zoning principle
Ali Ndume, a senator from Borno South, has indicated that he is willing to run for the Senate President position in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.
As the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s oath of office is administered on May 29, the 10th Assembly will be formally inaugurated in June 2023.
However, Ndume said his ambition would depend on how fairly the All Progressives Congress leadership implemented the zoning arrangements.
He made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday.
He said, “Subject to the position of the party (APC), and the fairness of such arrangements, I intend to throw my hat for the race for Senate Presidency because of my experience.”
The Borno South Senator questioned why the APC was insisting on zoning arrangements for the National Assembly slots when it didn’t do the same during the presidential primaries when he ran against Ahmad Lawan, the current president of the Senate.
Read also:10th NASS Leadership: Ndume says open competition better than zoning
He said, “The APC leadership did not take any position during the presidential primary election. Aspirants from all geopolitical zones participated in the exercise.
“Senators should be allowed to choose a competent person among them that has adequate legislative and managerial experiences to lead the Senate.
“Zoning may not lead to the emergence of the best person for the job that is why the decision to choose the Senate presiding officers must be the sole responsibility of the senators.”
Ndume also said the relationship between the legislature and the judiciary would be cordial without undermining the principles of Separation of Power.
He pledged that the Senate under his leadership would make new laws and review existing ones to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.
