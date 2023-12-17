NASS REPUBLIC: Fighting corruption. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The House of Representatives, last week, reignited the need to flush corruption out of the Nigerian system.

This, and two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), were reviewed for your reading delight.

1. Fighting corruption



On December 8, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Kayode Akiolu, pledged the readiness of the 10th Assembly to strengthen transparency and accountability in the war against corruption.

“There is a need for collaboration, capacity building, and legislative reforms to tackle corruption effectively…,” Akiolu stated, among others, during the committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja.

Akiolu’s submission highlights the severity of corruption in Nigeria, amidst the glorified efforts of past administrations to tackle it.

Specifically, it is a reminder that not even the acclaimed interventions by the immediate past Muhammadu Buhari regime did much to deal with the hydra-headed menace.

While it is hoped that Nigerian lawmakers would make good their intentions, it is unclear how international collaborations will deal with the issue when all that may be required is an internal resolve by leaders and citizens alike to enthrone and insist on good governance.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“As it stands now the Federal Character principle comes out in practice to give incompetence an audacious ride against merit using geo-tribal watermarks and glass ceilings…”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Deepening the fight against kidnapping



The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, on December 10, charged the NASS to recommend robust strategies to checkmate kidnapping in Abuja, and the country at large.

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: Retaining off-cycle elections. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Nwoko, who made the call in an interview with Journalists in Abuja, stressed that kidnapping has increasingly made life difficult for Nigerians, and had affected the economy, and food security.

“The IGP should also urgently increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and across the nation to proactively combat and prevent further kidnappings,” he said.

“In view of this, I recently moved a motion on urgent action needed to fortify security, and tackle the surge of kidnapping in the FCT,” he added.

Nwoko’s call re-opens conversation on the much-talked about collapsed security architecture in Nigeria.

His expressed concerns do not only call for a total rejig of the security architecture, but a thorough probe of how security agencies had expended the millions they were given for the task of ensuring the safety of the Nigerian citizenry.

3. As Ndume calls for end in error bombing



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, on December 11, lamented the error bombing in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, noting that the NASS would not relent in the pursuance of justice for those affected by the mishap.

“We are tired of excuses and would continue to pursue justice for those affected during the unfortunate incidence.

“These recurring mistakes must stop. There were 17 or 18 of such error attacks over time, why?” Ndume queried after visiting the Kaduna State Government on condolence, alongside other officials.

As had been noted earlier, Ndume’s outcry represents the disappointment, and pain of concerned Nigerians, as its military shows lack of capacity in certain areas of conflicts, while highlighting the need for training, and re-training.

What seems not guaranteed though is whether the Federal Government would ensure that those involved in the error bombing would face the full wrath of their costly mistake.

Answer: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

Abaribe made the statement on October 19, 2023, while speaking at the 41st annual Olumide Memorial Lecture themed: “Why not Merit” organised by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors in Abuja. He is a former Minority Leader in the Red Chamber of the NASS.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now