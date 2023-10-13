Politics
Senators attack Akpabio for passing bills hastily
Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), on Thursday, criticized the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio for passing some Bills without properly informing members.
Ndume, in a video from Thursday’s plenary, lamented the rate at which the Senate President passes bills without formal reading and members’ contributions.
“You are just passing bills without prior notification, including money bills, you just pass bills within 2 hours without anyone’s contribution. This is not good for Nigeria”, Ndume said.
Also speaking, Senator Ogoshi Onawo, (PDP, Nasarawa), decried the hasty passage of sensitive bills.
Read also: ICPC begins tracking of N500bn constituency projects in 26 states
He said: “Sir, you are on the seat today, history is going to judge you that things like this are not good for this country.”
Responding to the accusations, Akpabio said: “If the bills we are passing are good for the country, history will judge me right. I don’t think we would come here to pass a bill that’s not good for the interest of Nigerians.
“So, your point of order is noted.”
This is coming three weeks after rumours of impeachment process against Akpabio was denied by the Senate.
