NASS REPUBLIC: As Cameroonian bandits invade Cross River. One other story, and a quote to remember

The House of Representatives, last week, raised the alarm on the alleged invasion of Okwa community in Cross River State by Cameroonian bandits.

One other story from the National Assembly (NASS), was also analysed within the week under review.

1. As Cameroonian bandits invade Cross River

On December 20, the House of Representatives appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently deploy military forces to the Okwa community in Cross River State to protect the country’s territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of citizens following an alleged invasion by bandits from neighbouring Cameroon.

The appeal was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent importance titled: “Threat of invasion of Okwa community, Boki Local Government Area by Cameroon,” sponsored by the member representing Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency, Cross River State, Victor Abang.

Abang noted that on December 11, 2023, heavily armed individuals, suspected to be of Cameroonian origin, invaded the community, shooting indiscriminately, issuing threats to burn down the community, and prohibiting locals from accessing their farmland without any provocation.

Abang’s motion, once again, demonstrates the collapse of Nigeria’s security architecture and government’s failure at all levels to fulfil its primary constitutional duty of protecting lives, and property.

This ugly event, however, renews the call on the President Bola Tinubu led-administration to raise its efforts towards ensuring that the Nigerian military is not found wanting in protecting the territorial integrity of the country, and protecting the masses.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said; “I am concerned by the havoc malaria is wrecking on our populace and we are going to push and advocate that malaria drugs be subsidised, if not made free at all government health centres. It is no rocket science that most Nigerians are affected by malaria and yet, drugs are not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. Paying per semester

The House of Representatives, on December 21, urged the management of Nigerian tertiary institutions to adopt a semester-based school fee payment model as this would help lessen the financial pressure on parents/guardians, especially owing to the present economic hardship in the country.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Taura Sa’ad, who represents Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency, Katsina State.

In Sa’ad’s lead debate on the motion titled: “Call on Nigerian universities and tertiary institutions to adopt a semester–based school fee payment system,” he said: “The House notes that the current annual school fee payment system in Nigeria presents financial challenges for students and families given the recent subsidy removal and single-window forex policy.”

Sa’ad’s motion deepens the conservation on sustainable funding options for the country’s education system and how parents/guardians/students can heave a sigh of relief in the face of dire economic hardship in the country.

The motion, therefore, presents an opportunity for the tertiary education system in the country to adopt a model that works for both government and the people.

The possibility of adopting the House’s call all depends on how well the lawmakers sell the agenda to all relevant stakeholders/bodies in the educational sector.

Answer: Amobi Ogar

Ogar made the statement on November 2, 2023, while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control in Abuja. He represents Isiukwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State.

