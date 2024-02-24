Cross River alerts residents about suspected outbreak of haemorrhagic fever

The Cross River State has warned about a possible outbreak of viral haemorrhagic fever in old Ndebeji, Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

Viral haemorrhagic fever is any group of infectious diseases that interfere with the blood’s ability to clot.

They are spread by contact with infected animals, people or insects.

In this class are diseases such as Ebola and yellow fever.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Ayuk, told journalists on Saturday in Calabar that a suspected index case was currently being investigated in complete isolation at the Ndebeji healthcare centre.

Ayuk said he had directed the state’s epidemiologist and her team to work with the local government team to collect samples from suspected cases for diagnosis

He said: “They will provide palliative case management and institutionalise adequate infection prevention and control in the facility.

“They will also work with community leaders to identify and restrict movements of known contacts till the sample results of the suspected index client are out and entrench risk communication in the community.

“I must note that cases are most likely to present early with fever, rash, body weakness, bleeding from body openings or may even be asymptomatic.”

