Cross River records 586 cases of gender-based violence in ten months

The Cross River State Commissioner for Wonem Affairs, Mrs Edema Irom, has confirmed that the State recorded a total of 586 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) between January and October, 2023.

Irom who was addressing a press conference in Calabar on Saturday to kick-start 16 days of activism against GBV, said the figure only represented cases reported officially to the government.

She noted that the ministry was putting structures in place in the 18 local government areas of the state in collaboration with Non-Governmental Organisations to report GBV cases in real time so as to address the menace.

“We have a Technical Working Group (TWG) with members drawn from the ministry and from the NGOs to find a way around the issue,” Irom said.

“The TWG meets quarterly to review efforts put in place to address the issue.”

Giving a background and significance of the occasion, Irom said the 16-day activism is aimed at creating awareness of the menace and honouring those who fought and paid the ultimate price to end violence against women and girls the world over.

“The 16 Days of Activism is an annual event which begins on November 25 and ends on December 10.

“It was set aside by the UN to commemorate the brutal murder of 16 women from the Dominican Republic who were killed for their activism against gender-based violence.

“The activism also commemorates the World Day for HIV prevention on December 1; the International Day for Persons with Disability on December 3 and the International Human Rights Day which holds on December 10,” she added.

