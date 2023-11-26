Mastermind of Dangote cement price slash scam arrested

The police in Lagos State, on Sunday, said it had arrested one Benjamin Ezeukwe, alleged to be the mastermind of the Dangote Cement price slash runout through which innocent Nigerians were scammed.

The Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this is a statement posted on his verified X handle on Sunday.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Benjamin Ezeukwe aged 28 for masterminding and fleecing hundreds of innocent Nigerians in an elaborate cement-price-slash scam.

“Benjamin was arrested on October 19, 2023 in Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State following weeks of intensive investigation by officers of Area A Command of the State Command. Found in his possession were one Tecno phone, one IPhone, three SIM cards including that of 08039691980 which he used for the scam and a Toyota Avalon, which investigation revealed to be a proceed of his crime.

“The suspect had in September, 2023 created a bogus but convincing online advert purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash. Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey to the scam, losing millions of Naira to the suspect.

“Investigation has so far revealed that the suspect had perpetrated several other similar scams. Suspect has since been arraigned.”

