Why I am investing in Dangote cement —Otedola

Billionaire businessman, FeminOtedola has explained that long-term wealth preservation, export potential and shareholder value are some of the factors that informed his decision to buy shares of Dangote Cement, one of Nigeria’s largest companies.

According to a statement issued on Monday, January 22, 2024, Otedola emphasized the strategic nature of his investment in Dangote Cement.

He stressed that as the only cement company in Nigeria with two export terminals, with a combined export capacity of 8 million tons per annum, he is confident in Dangote Cement’s potential to generate foreign exchange for the country, as such, his dedication to supporting businesses that contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

“As Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement boasts an annual production capacity of 51.6 million tons across ten countries. This extensive footprint not only highlights the company’s dominance in the cement industry but also its crucial role in driving economic growth across the region.

“My investment is a testament to my confidence in its potential to propel Nigeria’s and Africa’s industrial and economic development.”

“Dangote Cement’s unique position with two export terminals offers a substantial opportunity to earn foreign exchange, crucial for Nigeria’s economy. This, along with the company’s pan-African presence, makes it an ideal investment choice,” said Otedola.

“In my investment decisions, I focus on long-term wealth preservation and ensuring shareholders are the ultimate beneficiaries of a company’s success,” Otedola stated.

Continuing, he said, “Companies like Dangote Cement, which consistently deliver value to their shareholders, are fundamental for sustainable economic growth. My investment reflects my belief in its capacity to continue providing significant returns and my commitment to businesses that prioritize their shareholders.”

“Dangote Cement’s strong corporate governance and impressive ESG compliance track record make it an ideal investment choice. It represents the type of company that not only contributes to Nigeria’s industrial strength but also aligns with my vision for ethical and sustainable business practices,” added Otedola.

