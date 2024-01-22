Business
Why I am investing in Dangote cement —Otedola
Billionaire businessman, FeminOtedola has explained that long-term wealth preservation, export potential and shareholder value are some of the factors that informed his decision to buy shares of Dangote Cement, one of Nigeria’s largest companies.
According to a statement issued on Monday, January 22, 2024, Otedola emphasized the strategic nature of his investment in Dangote Cement.
He stressed that as the only cement company in Nigeria with two export terminals, with a combined export capacity of 8 million tons per annum, he is confident in Dangote Cement’s potential to generate foreign exchange for the country, as such, his dedication to supporting businesses that contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience.
“As Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement boasts an annual production capacity of 51.6 million tons across ten countries. This extensive footprint not only highlights the company’s dominance in the cement industry but also its crucial role in driving economic growth across the region.
READ ALSO:Mastermind of Dangote cement price slash scam arrested
“My investment is a testament to my confidence in its potential to propel Nigeria’s and Africa’s industrial and economic development.”
“Dangote Cement’s unique position with two export terminals offers a substantial opportunity to earn foreign exchange, crucial for Nigeria’s economy. This, along with the company’s pan-African presence, makes it an ideal investment choice,” said Otedola.
“In my investment decisions, I focus on long-term wealth preservation and ensuring shareholders are the ultimate beneficiaries of a company’s success,” Otedola stated.
Continuing, he said, “Companies like Dangote Cement, which consistently deliver value to their shareholders, are fundamental for sustainable economic growth. My investment reflects my belief in its capacity to continue providing significant returns and my commitment to businesses that prioritize their shareholders.”
“Dangote Cement’s strong corporate governance and impressive ESG compliance track record make it an ideal investment choice. It represents the type of company that not only contributes to Nigeria’s industrial strength but also aligns with my vision for ethical and sustainable business practices,” added Otedola.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...