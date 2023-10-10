Dangote Cement denies price reduction, says scammers at work

Management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports, in some online platforms (not Ripples Nigera) that it has embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices.

In response to the misleading report, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina on Tuesday described the reports as mischievous, malicious, and false.

He added that the management had formally notified law enforcement agents to track down, name, and shame the perpetrators of the devious and deceptive information.

He urged Dangote Cement customers and other stakeholders to be careful of scammers bent on defrauding them of their funds.

