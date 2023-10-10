Business
IMF downgrades Nigeria’s economic growth to 2.9%
Nigeria’s inability to maximise its oil and gas production quota has forced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to downgrade the country’s economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 2.9 per cent for 2023.
The IMF disclosed this in its new World Economic Outlook (for October) themed, ‘Navigating Global Divergences,’ which was released on Tuesday.
IMF, had earlier in July, projected that Nigeria’s economy would grow by 3.2 per cent in 2023, predicting, however, that growth in the country would be impacted by security issues in the oil sector.
The International lender, while commenting on its new prediction for the country, said: “Growth in Nigeria is projected to decline from 3.3 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in 2023 and 3.1 per cent in 2024, with negative effects of high inflation on consumption taking hold.
“The forecast for 2023 is revised downward by 0.3 percentage point, reflecting weaker oil and gas production than expected, partially as a result of maintenance work.”
Ripples Nigeria reports that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had reported that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 2.51 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.
For the sub-Saharan African region, growth is expected to decline to 3.3 per cent in 2023 due to worsening weather shocks, the global slowdown, and domestic supply issues, the IMF said.
It, however, stated that this growth would pick up by 2024 to 4.0 per cent in 2024, which is still below the region’s historical average of 4.8 per cent.
It also stated that global economic growth was projected to slow from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 3.0 per cent in 2023 and 2.9 per cent in 2024, well below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 per cent, the IMF declared.
“Advanced economies are expected to slow from 2.6 per cent in 2022 to 1.5 per cent in 2023 and 1.4 per cent in 2024 as policy tightening starts to bite. Emerging market and developing economies are projected to have a modest decline in growth from 4.1 per cent in 2022 to 4.0 per cent in both 2023 and 2024″, the IMF said.
The lender also highlighted that inflation, which has been on a global rise, is expected to fall from 8.7 per cent in 2022 to 6.9 per cent in 2023 and 5.8 per cent in 2024.
