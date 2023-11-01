Business
Nigeria’s capital market sustains bullish run to surpass 70, 000 basis points, gains N739.2bn
The All-Share Index at the Nigerian equities market rose by 1,345.57 basis points to close at an unprecedented 70,581.76 ASI on Wednesday.
This is as investors posted a N739.26 billion gain in 7,444 deals after five hours of business on the trading floor of the capital market today.
The total volume of shares traded advanced by 24.51 percent to close at 601,732,986 million units valued at N11.02 billion.
Similarly, the market capitalization rose by N739.26 billion from N38.038 trillion posted on Tuesday to N38.777 trillion today.
READ ALSO: Conoil, Oando, others drag down Nigeria’s capital market by N126bn
In the same vein, market turnover increased from N6.04 billion to N11.02 billion.
At the close of trading, the market recorded 37 gainers, 15 losers, and 66 unchanged.
AIRTELAFRI topped the gainers’ list that includes CHAMS, UPL, NEM, FBNH, CHIPLC and DAARCOMM
On the losers’ table, CAVERTON led the chart followed by CHAMPION, CILEASING, UPDCREIT, UNILEVER, GLAXOSMITH, and BERGER.
UBA was the most traded stock by volume and value at 27.18 percent with N163.56 million and N3.47 billion units traded while FBNH and GTCO followed closely behind.
