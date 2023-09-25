Investors in Oando, Caverton, others lose N241.8bn as Nigeria’s stock market tumbles

Investors in Oando, Caverton Helicopters, and other equities in the Nigerian capital market lost N241.8 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization by 0.65 percent from N36.84 trillion to N36.60 trillion at the close of business today.

Also, the All-Share Index dipped by 441.95 basis points to close at 66,882.64, down from 67,324.59 ASI achieved by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 408.19 million shares valued at N5.44 billion in 7,707 deals on Monday.

This fell short of 1.02 billion shares worth N4.35 billion traded by shareholders in 6,370 deals on Friday.

Ikeja Hotel topped the gainers’ list with a N0.25 kobo rise in share price to move from N2.50 kobo to N2.75 kobo per share.

John Holt gained N0.16 kobo to close at N2.75 kobo, above its opening price of N2.50 kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price was up by N0.13 kobo to move from N1.37 kobo to N1.50 kobo per share.

Regal Insurance recorded a 8.57 percent rise in share price and moved from N0.35 kobo to N0.38 kobo per share.

Tantalizer’s share value rose by 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.32 kobo from N0.30 kobo per share.

Caverton topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.15 kobo to drop from N1.52 kobo to N1.37 kobo per share.

Access Corporation’s share price dropped by N1.70 kobo to end trading at N15.55 kobo from N17.25 kobo per share.

Oando lost N1.15 kobo to end trading with N10.70 kobo from N11.85 kobo per share.

TIP lost N0.11 kobo to drop from N1.14 kobo to N1.03 per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped from N0.42 kobo to N0.38 kobo per share after losing 9.52 percent during trading.

Access Holdings topped the day’s trading with 113.39 million shares valued at N1.78 billion.

UBA followed with 59.61 million shares worth N104.93 million.

Unity Bank sold 27.79 million shares worth N28.42 million.

Universal Insurance traded 17.57 million shares valued at N3.90 million, while Transcorp sold 16.78 million shares valued at N103.69 million.

