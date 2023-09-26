Conoil, Oando, others drag down Nigeria’s capital market by N126bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N36.47 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The figure was N126.1 billion or 0.34 percent lower than the N36.60 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 230.47 basis points to close at 66, 652.17, down from the previous 66,882.64 ASI.

Investors parted with N4.52 billion for 363.98 billion in 7,018 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the N5.44 billion shareholders splashed on 408.19 million shares in 7,707 deals on Monday.

Cornerstone topped the gainers’ list with a N0.15 kobo rise in share price to move from N1.50 kobo to N1.65 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained N0.10 kobo to close at N1.10 kobo, above its opening price of N1 per share.

UPDC REIT’s share price was up by N0.35 kobo to move from N3.55 kobo to N3.90 kobo per share.

Beta Glass posted a N4.60 kobo gain to rise from N46.70 kobo to N51.30 kobo per share.

Courtville’s share value rose by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.60 kobo from N0.55 kobo per share.

Conoil topped the losers’ table after shedding N8.90 kobo to drop from N89.10 kobo to N80.20 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by N0.19 kobo to end trading at N1.72 kobo from N1.91 kobo per share.

Oando lost N1.05 to end trading with N9.65 kobo from N10.70 kobo per share.

Berger lost N1.10 kobo to drop from N12.75 kobo to N11.65 kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share dropped from N2.02 to N1.85 kobo per share after losing N0.17 kobo during trading.

Access Holdings topped the day’s trading with 49.97 million shares valued at N784.91 million.

Transcorp followed with 48.53 million shares worth N291.18 million.

UBA sold 45.71 million shares worth N787.37 million.

Zenith Bank traded 21.57 million shares valued at N681.59 million, while FTN Cocoa sold 15.80 million shares valued at N28.12 million.

