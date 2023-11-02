Business
Investors lose N296.3bn as Nigeria’s capital market bullish run ends
The All-Share Index at the Nigerian equities market declined by 539.48 basis points to close at 70,042.28 basis points on Thursday.
The bourse ended the previous day’s trading with 70,581.76 basis points.
Investors also recorded a trading loss of N296.39 billion in 8,396 deals after five hours of business on the trading floor today.
At the close of trading, the market recorded 26 gainers, 27 losers, and 67 unchanged positions.
OMATEK topped the gainers’ list alongside ACADEMY, PRESTIGE, TANTALIZER, DAARCOMM, MBENEFIT, and DEAPCAP.
CHAMS topped the list of losers that included INTBREW, RTBRISCOE, THOMASWY, FBNH, UNIVINSURE, and UNITYBNK
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s capital market sustains bullish run to surpass 70, 000 basis points, gains N739.2bn
The total volume of shares traded by investors declined by 12.68 percent to close at 525,457,392 million units valued at N6.09 billion in 8,396 deals today.
JAPAULGOLD was the most traded stock by volume with 92.02 million units while FIDELITYBK and UBA followed closely behind with 67.03 million and 46.31 million units respectively.
UBA was the most traded stock by value with N971.34 million worth of stocks traded followed by MTNN and FIDELITYBK with N691 million and N557 million respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...