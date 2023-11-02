Investors lose N296.3bn as Nigeria’s capital market bullish run ends

The All-Share Index at the Nigerian equities market declined by 539.48 basis points to close at 70,042.28 basis points on Thursday.

The bourse ended the previous day’s trading with 70,581.76 basis points.

Investors also recorded a trading loss of N296.39 billion in 8,396 deals after five hours of business on the trading floor today.

At the close of trading, the market recorded 26 gainers, 27 losers, and 67 unchanged positions.

OMATEK topped the gainers’ list alongside ACADEMY, PRESTIGE, TANTALIZER, DAARCOMM, MBENEFIT, and DEAPCAP.

CHAMS topped the list of losers that included INTBREW, RTBRISCOE, THOMASWY, FBNH, UNIVINSURE, and UNITYBNK

The total volume of shares traded by investors declined by 12.68 percent to close at 525,457,392 million units valued at N6.09 billion in 8,396 deals today.

JAPAULGOLD was the most traded stock by volume with 92.02 million units while FIDELITYBK and UBA followed closely behind with 67.03 million and 46.31 million units respectively.

UBA was the most traded stock by value with N971.34 million worth of stocks traded followed by MTNN and FIDELITYBK with N691 million and N557 million respectively.

