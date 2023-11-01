News
OAU raid: EFCC chairman bans operatives from conducting night operations
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has stopped all night operations in the commission’s commands throughout the country.
Olukoyede gave the directive in a statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewle, on Wednesday night in Abuja.
He was reacting to the arrest of 70 students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, by the commission’s operatives in a midnight raid on off-campus hostels on Wednesday.
At least 58 students arrested by the operatives regained their freedom while talks on the release of the remaining 12 are ongoing.
READ ALSO: EFCC releases 58 detained OAU students, 12 still in custody
The statement read: “The chairman gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, Osun State, by operatives of the Ibadan zonal command of the commission.
“Already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet unreleased will be completed, without further delay.
“The commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate.”
