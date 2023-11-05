Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, November 5, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Lagos govt cancels 50% slash in BRT, others
The Lagos State government has cancelled the 50 percent slash in transport fares on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and others in the state.Read more
2. Safety bureau probes crash-landing of jet conveying minister of power in Ibadan
The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) commenced an investigation into the plane crash-landing in Ibadan, Oyo State.Read more
3. Bandits free remaining abducted student of Kaduna Baptist school after 825 days
Bandits have released the last abducted student of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State, Treasure Ayuba.Read more
4. APC tackles Zamfara govt over ‘campaign of calumny’ against Matawalle
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West has condemned the conduct of the Zamfara State government on matters relating to the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.Read more
5. Sylva, Diri other guber candidates in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi to sign peace accord Wednesday
Political parties and their candidates in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi will sign a peace accord next Wednesday in Abuja.Read more
6. Court to hear Gov Yusuf’s appeal on Kano tribunal’s verdict Monday
The Appeal Court, Abuja, has fixed Monday for hearing in the appeal filed by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir, on the verdict of the state governorship election petitions tribunal.Read more
7. US embassy warns citizens over threat to major hotels in Nigeria
The US Embassy in Nigeria has warned US nationals over what it called elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities in an advisory published on its website on Friday.Read more
8. UN chief condemns ‘horrific’ strike on ambulances in Gaza
The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, has described as horrific, a strike on an ambulance convoy outside a hospital in the Gaza Strip.Read more
9. Police rescues abducted ex-INEC staff in Cross River
Police operatives in Cross River on Saturday rescued an abducted former staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.Read more
10. EPL: Arsenal beaten at Newcastle as Man City thrash Bournemouth to go top
Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at St. James Park on Saturday night.Read more
