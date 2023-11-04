Safety bureau probes crash-landing of jet conveying minister of power in Ibadan

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) commenced an investigation into the plane crash-landing in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A chartered aircraft conveying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu crash-landed near the Ibadan Airport in Oyo State on Friday night.

However, details of the crash were still sketchy and a source close to the minister told journalists on Saturday in Ibadan that he was in good spirits and not perturbed by the incident.

NSIB confirmed the commencement of the investigation in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, James Odaudu.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been notified and commenced investigation into an accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-AMM belonging to Flint Aero, which occurred at about 08:21 p.m. (Local Time) on 3rd November 2023.

“The aircraft, with 10 passengers and 3 crew members onboard was en-route Ibadan from Abuja.

“The aircraft, on final approach to landing Runway 22, Ibadan Airport crashed short of the runway. There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released. The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.”

