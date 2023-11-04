Bandits free remaining abducted student of Kaduna Baptist school after 825 days

Bandits have released the last abducted student of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State, Treasure Ayuba.

The victim was among the 121 children kidnapped by bandits from their school premises in Maraban Damishi, Chikun local government area of the state in July 2021.

The terrorists freed 120 other students a few weeks after their abduction.

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, confirmed the release of the student in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu.

The governor pledged continuous support for security agencies to make all schools in the state safe to learning.

The statement read: “Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has expressed delight at the release of Treasure Ayuba, the last kidnapped pupil of Bethel Baptist High School, who has been in captivity since 2021.

“He thanked the Almighty God for His divine intervention and also praised all persons and institutions for their unrelenting efforts and prayers to ensure the safe return of Treasure Ayuba.”

