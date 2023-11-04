Chartered plane carrying Power minister, Adelabu crash lands in Ibadan

A chartered aircraft conveying Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has crash-landed near the Ibadan Airport in Oyo State on Friday night.

Details of the incident were still sketchy, as it was not certain if the minister or those on board sustained any injury in the incident.

The accident is coming after the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) issued travel warning based on hazy weather.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had also advised pilots and airline Operators to exercise caution over hazardous weather as the dry season approaches.

The chartered aircraft, Flint Short Aero, an HS 125 with registration number: 5N-AMM, was to have had an initial contact with the control tower at 18:56 seeking for extension, which was granted by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), according to a source.

The aircraft, which departed Abuja with Ibadan as its destination, was said to have landed short of the threshold with about 50 metres and skidded into a bushy ditch close to the runway.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Dr James Odaudu said investigation was ongoing.

“On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the cause.

“Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible,” he said in a terse statement.

