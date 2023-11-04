Men also at risk of breast cancer, expert says, counsels women on risk factors

A specialist in women reproduction, Dr Linda Keku has called on women, and men too, to pay more attention to their health by having a good health plan such as monthly self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammograms.

This, she said would help in early detection of breast cancer, adding, that the chances of successful treatment of breast cancer are significantly higher when the disease is caught in its early stages.

She spoke at an event by Adron Homes and Properties to mark the 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness and Research Month, which is usually observed every October.

As part of the events, the company, carried out breast cancer screening for its female workforce, even as it stated that it stands in solidarity with all those affected by breast cancer and encouraged everyone to be intentional about everything that promotes women’s wellness.

The Breast cancer awareness month, usually called ‘Pink month’, brings the world together to raise awareness and support the fight against the devastating disease.

A statement from the company’s media adviser, Oladapo Sofowora noted that the event saw many women in its workforce get informed and screened to join the rest of the world in the global crusade against breast cancer to mark the pink month in partnership with PinkClinic Nigeria.

Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: Akpabio versus Ndume saga. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

While sensitizing the participants, Dr Keku described cancer as a genetic abnormality that happens as a result of the aging process and the wear and tear of life in general.

She explained the risk factor for breast cancer as; obesity, diet, lack of physical activity; stress, radiation exposure, history of cancer, hormones and genetics, advising the participants to pay more attention to their health by having a good health plan such as monthly self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammograms.

Ripples Nigeria reports that breast cancer is a pressing global issue, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. Early detection remains key to improving survival rates, as the chances of successful treatment are significantly higher when the disease is caught in its early stages.

Regular self-examinations and mammograms can be life-saving tools, as women are encouraged to prioritize their health and well-being.

According to reports, In 2023, breast cancer continues to impact lives around the world, with statistics revealing that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, underlining the urgency of ongoing research and awareness campaigns.

However, there is hope in the form of advancements in treatment options and increased funding for research.

“As we raise our collective voice for Breast Cancer Awareness, we also celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors, honour those we’ve lost, while working together towards a world where breast cancer is no longer a threat to women’s health. Join us in this vital mission to support and empower women to take charge of their well-being, not just in October but every day of the year.

“Breast cancer is a formidable adversary that has touched the lives of countless individuals and their families. It doesn’t discriminate based on age, race, or socioeconomic status.

“That’s why every October, we at Adron Homes recognize the significance of this month and dedicates resources to support the cause.

“The numbers are sobering. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally, and it affects men as well, although less frequently.

“One of the pillars of breast cancer prevention is early detection. Regular self-examinations are a simple yet effective way for women to monitor changes in their breast health. The earlier an anomaly is detected, the greater the chances of successful treatment. Mammograms, which are specialized X-ray exams for breast tissue, are another critical tool for early diagnosis, particularly for women over the age of 40.

‘Our commitment to the cause extends beyond awareness. This is why our annual breast cancer awareness and examination program is a central event in our calendar. It’s not just about wearing pink; it’s about taking concrete actions to make a difference.

“Together, we can make a difference, one step at a time, one examination at a time, and one act of solidarity at a time”, the company said in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now