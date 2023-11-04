Army, DSS foil planned terrorists attack in Kano, arrest two insurgents

A combined team of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Friday, thwarted a planned attack by terrorists in Gezawa local government area of Kano State, while two insurgents were arrested during the operation.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, who announced the development in a statement, said five AK 47 rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one rocket-propelled gun, five RPG bombs, six hand grenades, five pairs of desert camouflage uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches, and some improvised explosive device materials were recovered from the terrorists.

Nwachukwu said the personnel of the two agencies, during the joint operation which was carried out in the early hours of Friday, acting on credible intelligence reports, raided the terrorists’ hideout which led to the arrest of two suspected terrorists and recovery of the sophisticated weapons.

“Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services have successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents,” Nwachukwu said in the statement.

“In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of today Friday, 3 November, 2023, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the Department of State Services conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

“The operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State.

“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody. During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.

“The interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of this operation, is a testament to the strength of our collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.

“We entreat members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity, ” the statement said.

