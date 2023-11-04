UN chief condemns ‘horrific’ strike on ambulances in Gaza

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, has described as horrific, a strike on an ambulance convoy outside a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The ambulances evacuating critically injured and sick patients to Al Shifa Hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip were hit at the entrance of the hospital on Friday.

In a statement issued on Saturday in New York, the UN chief demanded a humanitarian ceasefire in the four-week hostilities in the Middle East.

Guterres said: “I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa Hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing.”

He stated that he did not forget the terror attacks committed in Israel by Hamas and the killing, maiming, and abductions, including of women and children.

He stressed that all hostages held in Gaza must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Guterres lamented that for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.

He noted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “horrific.”

“This must stop.

“Not enough food, water, and medicine are coming in to meet people’s needs. Fuel to power hospitals and water plants is running out.

“Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatised. Nowhere is safe,” the secretary-general stated.

On his part, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, he was “utterly shocked” by the strike on the ambulances.

“Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage.

“We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times, always,” he stressed.

