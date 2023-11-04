Court to hear Gov Yusuf’s appeal on Kano tribunal’s verdict Monday

The Appeal Court, Abuja, has fixed Monday for hearing in the appeal filed by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir, on the verdict of the state governorship election petitions tribunal.

The court announced the date in notice to all the parties in the dispute on Saturday.

A three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay on September 20 nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election in Kano State.

The tribunal consequently declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of the state.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the governor approached the appellate court to set aside what he described as a “miscarriage of justice.”

