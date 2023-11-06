Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 6, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu to attend Arab-African Summit in Saudi Arabia

President Bola Tinubu will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week for the 5th Arab-African Summit in the Kingdom.Read more

2. SERAP sues Tinubu over failure to probe missing $15bn, N200bn oil revenues

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over what it said is the failure to probe allegations that over US$15 billion oil revenues, and N200 billion budgeted to repair the refineries in Nigeria were missing and unaccounted for between 2020 and 2021.Read more

3. IGP confirms redeployment of Imo CP ahead of guber election

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has redeployed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Stephen Olanrewaju.Read more

4. INEC promises to upload Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election results on IReV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday night assured Nigerians that the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States would be uploaded in real-time to the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).Read more

5. NAF kills suspected terrorists in Katsina, Zamfara air raids

The air components of Operation Hadarin Daji and Operation Hadin Kai have killed several suspected terrorists in air raids in the Northern part of the country.Read more

6. Businessman excretes 86 wraps of heroin in NDLEA custody

A 50-year-old businessman, Nwokolo Ifeanyi, has excreted 86 pellets of heroin weighing 1.330kg in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) custody.Read more

7. “Soon, AI will take over all jobs,” Elon Musk says as he launches Grok

Foremost technology leader, owner of Tesla, and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has suggested the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over jobs such that “there will come a point where no job is needed.”Read more

8. Sanwo-Olu commissions Oyingbo Overpass Bridge, awaits completion of remaining two

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, commissioned the Oyingbo Overpass Bridge.Read more

9. In a new report, Agora Policy reveals Nigeria lost $100bn to climate change, demands urgent action

Ahead of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Agora Policy, an Abuja-based think tank, has listed the severe and multiple dangers posed by climate change to Nigeria.Read more

10. NPFL: Rangers overcome Heartland in derby to reclaim top spot

Enugu Rangers have returned to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after defeating Heartland 2-0 on Sunday.Read more

