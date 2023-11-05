NAF kills suspected terrorists in Katsina, Zamfara air raids

The air components of Operation Hadarin Daji and Operation Hadin Kai have killed several suspected terrorists in air raids in the Northern part of the country.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja the airstrikes conducted between October 31 and November 1 specifically targeted the terrorist leaders in Katsina, Borno, and Zamfara States.

He said: “The preceding week has no doubt been eventful, especially for the air components of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in the North-West and Operation Hadin Kai in North-East Nigeria. Alongside the Land Component and other security agencies, aircraft under these operational theatres have ensured that terrorists, insurgents, and other criminal elements operating in the two regions do not constitute significant security threats to innocent citizens within the regions.

“In the North-West, the Air Component of OPHD on November 1, 2023, conducted a series of successful airstrikes in Kankara LGA of Katsina State on November 1, 2023, targeting the hideout of a notorious terrorist kingpin, Babaru. Babaru has been implicated in numerous acts of terrorism and banditry across Kankara and adjacent LGAs in Katsina State.

“Notably, he was involved in the massacre of over 100 residents of Gidan Gari and Yarmai-Yadiya villages in Bakori LGA on February 2, 2023. The airstrikes destroyed Babaru’s hideout and eliminated several terrorists, though there was no confirmation if Babaru was among those neutralised.

“Air strikes were also carried out at the enclave of a terrorist kingpin known as Mai Solar in Maru LGA of Zamfara State. The air strikes took out clusters of enclaves used as hideouts by the kingpin and his cohorts at the location. It was a successful strike, as few survivors were observed fleeing the scene of the strike. There is no confirmation if Mai Solar was among the terrorists eliminated.

“Precision air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on November 3, 2023, also led to the elimination of several terrorists at their meeting point near Degbawa, a reclusive location within the Mandara Mountains in Goza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The air strikes were called for after intelligence revealed the sighting of some key terrorists’ figures and their foot soldiers arriving at the location for a probable meeting.

“Their gathering in large numbers raised concerns, thus necessitating the need for an air interdiction on the location, with a devastating outcome for the terrorists. An assessment of the location after the strike revealed several terrorists were indeed eliminated.”

