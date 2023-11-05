Tinubu to attend Arab-African Summit in Saudi Arabia

President Bola Tinubu will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week for the 5th Arab-African Summit in the Kingdom.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Sunday in Abuja.

He said Tinubu will also attend the Saudi Arabia Summit slated to be held in the Middle Eastern nation this week.

He said the president’s invitation to the conferences was in line with the administration’s resolve to use all avenues to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to the various sectors of the economy.

Ngelale said: “The president will use the summit to attract Foreign Direct Investment into the country. The two summits will surely yield tangible economic benefits for the country and Africa.

“The president would be aggressive, like in all other of his engagements, in attracting genuine foreign investors into different sectors of the economy.”

The Arab-African Summit is aimed at establishing practical solutions for developing Arab-African cooperation and catching up with the emerging and influential international powers in Africa.

The summit seeks to identify fields for cooperation, build a common vision for sharing knowledge and experience, and identify projects and frameworks for improving bilateral and multilateral ties between Arab and African countries.

The summit was last held in 2016.

“Details of the summit will be made available in the course of the various meetings by the president with investors, which are relevant to the economic rejuvenation of the country.

“President Tinubu will be accompanied to the summit by cabinet members, the business community as well as other relevant government functionaries,” the presidential aide added.

