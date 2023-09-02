Tinubu to attend G-20 Summit in India

President Bola Tinubu has gotten a special invitation to attend the upcoming G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, scheduled to hold between September 9th to 10th.

Spokesman for the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who addressed State House correspondents on Friday, said Tinubu would use the opportunity of the Summit to meet Heads of States of world powers such as Germany, India, South Korea, as well as attract Foreign Direct Investment to the country.

According to Ngelale, the president will also host a round table of more than 20 Chief Executive Officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy.

“In addition to that, the President will focus on engagements that will be dealing with the critical sectors of the Nigerian economy involving steel development, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, ship yard building capacity and several other industries which we know to be labour intensive to ensure that we can create as many jobs for our teeming youth population as possible,” Ngelale said.

He added that the President would also be meeting with the Nigerian community in India and also provide set of remarks to the entire summit involving all Heads of State present and many other industry and business leaders across the world.”

