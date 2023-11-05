IGP confirms redeployment of Imo CP ahead of guber election

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has redeployed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Stephen Olanrewaju.

The IGP announced the development at Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security on Sunday in Abuja.

The CP has been under the spotlight over the treatment of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Imo State last week.

Ajaero was picked up by heavily armed police officers during a non-violent rally at the NLC secretariat in Owerri and taken into custody on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Guber poll: IGP orders deployment of vehicles, others to Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi

The congress alleged that Ajaero was blindfolded, assaulted, and even threatened with death by the police.

The organised labour handed the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the CP last week.

Egbetokun said: “I am aware that there have been allegations on social media against the Commissioner of Police in Imo State but for this election, we are changing the commissioner of police in Imo.”

He added that Olanrewaju has not been found guilty of any of the allegations against him but would be redeployed in a bid to ensure neutrality in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now