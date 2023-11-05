Suspected abductor of ex-INEC staff arrested inside girlfriend’s ceiling in Calabar

Police operatives in Cross River have arrested one of the suspected abductors of a former staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The victim, Mrs. Caroline Bassey, was abducted by a gang of hoodlums at Mathias Oje Avenue in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Three members of the gang were arrested by the operatives the same day.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Calabar, said the suspect was hiding in the ceiling of his girlfriend’s house in the state capital when he was arrested.

She said the suspect had confessed that the victim’s tenant initiated the abduction.

Ugbo said: “The suspect was unsuspicious that officers of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad were on his trail until he was apprehended at about 5:00 a.m.

“He has confessed to being the mastermind of Mrs. Bassey’s kidnap. He identified Bassey’s tenant as the person who contracted him and his gang to kidnap the victim.”

