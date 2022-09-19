Jealous wife dies while chasing after husband, suspected ‘side chick’ in Calabar

A jealous wife who sighted her husband at a shopping mall with another woman she suspected was his secret lover or ‘side chick’ in local parlance, has reportedly lost her life after her car crashed along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, Cross River State, while giving the duo a chase.

Witnesses said the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday after the lady had spotted her husband at the SPAR Shopping Mall with another woman whom she suspected was dating her husband and decided to pursue after them when her husband rushed into his car with the other lady and sped off, apparently to avoid an ugly scene.

The lady also got into her car and chased after them.

However, a few minutes into the chase, the deceased reportedly lost control of car and crashed into a ditch.

“The husband who noticed the crash was the one who rushed her to a hospital but she died while receiving treatment,” an eyewitness said.

“The lady saw her husband at Spar shop with another woman in the car, so she hurriedly drove to double cross them. The husband saw her car and zoomed off, so the woman became aggressive and sped up.

“I was just driving behind them and, in less than three minutes, I saw her involved in the accident. She was unconscious at the point of death.

“The husband that was running suddenly dropped off the lady who was with him and rushed down to assist to revive her from the car,” another witness wrote on Facebook.

The Cross River State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Maikano Hassan, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said the accident was caused by overspeeding.

“Though the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, she died minutes later due to the injury sustained from the incident,” Hassan said.

