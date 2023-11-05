“Soon, AI will take over all jobs,” Elon Musk says as he launches Grok

Foremost technology leader, owner of Tesla, and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has suggested the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over jobs such that “there will come a point where no job is needed.”

The business leader, who owns X, the company formerly known as Twitter, and the newly formed AI startup xAI, stated this at an event at Lancaster House, an official U.K. government residence.

According to Musk, AI has the potential to become the “most disruptive force in history”.

“We will have something that is, for the first time smarter than the smartest human,” Musk said.

Musk, who stated this on the eve of launching a new AI product, Grok, explained that the new product has internet browsing capabilities, enabling it to search the web for up-to-date information about specific topics.

On how AI could take over jobs in the future, Musk noted, however, that “it’s hard to say exactly what that moment is, but there will come a point where no job is needed.

“You can have a job if you want to have a job for personal satisfaction. But the AI would be able to do everything. I don’t know if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable.

“If you wish for a magic genie, that gives you any wish you want, and there’s no limit. You don’t have those three wish limits nonsense, it’s both good and bad. One of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life,” he added.

