Sylva, Diri other guber candidates in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi to sign peace accord Wednesday

Political parties and their candidates in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi will sign a peace accord next Wednesday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He stressed the importance of peaceful and credible elections in the three states.

The former head of state also urged the people of the three states to exercise their franchise and elect their leaders according to the provisions of the law.

The candidates expected to sign the peace accord include the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party ([PDP) and its Labour Party counterpart, Udengs Eradiri.

For Imo State, the candidates are Governor Hope Uzodinma of APC, the PDP candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, and the LP flag bearer, Athan Achonu, among others.

The APC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, will lead his PDP rival, Dino Melaye, and Adejoh Okeme of the LP to the ceremony.

The statement read: “The NPC hereby wishes to announce the signing of peace accords on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, by political parties and other election stakeholders in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

“This is to pledge their commitment to peaceful, transparent, and equitable elections in their respective states.

“The responsibility for peace belongs to each of us. We appeal to citizens in these States to exercise their rights to vote, choosing their leaders according to the provisions of the law.

“In conclusion, we extend our best wishes to the residents of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, noting that your collective efforts to ensure the electoral process epitomizes the spirit of progress and hope will set the standard for unity and growth in our nation.”

