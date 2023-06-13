Gov Nwifuru warns politicians on visits to Ebonyi Govt House

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, on Tuesday, cautioned politicians on frequent congratulatory visits to government officials in the state.

Nwifuru gave the warning while swearing-in the new Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, in Abakaliki.

The governor, who also swore-in his Chief of Staff, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu, said the government activities would pick up after the inauguration of commissioners.

He said: “We will hit the ground running and stop visitations which we have used the past two weeks to do.

“It is time to face governance as time waits for no one.

“We mean business and must deliver our promises to the people as contained in the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stressed that his government has the capacity to provide good governance in the state and promised to pay attention to women in fulfillment of its campaign promises.

“I assure the new SSG of my cooperation as women have become the fulcrum of my administration.

“This is unusual but it is a good development for the state,” he said.

The governor revealed that he would swear in the commissioners on June 20.

