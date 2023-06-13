Obi tenders more evidence on presidential election to tribunal

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his party on Tuesday presented more documents on the February 25 poll to the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi and LP are challenging the election which Produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s president.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu Vice President Kashim Shettima, and All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

The documents are mainly results sheets and reports used by INEC during the election.

The counsel for the LP candidate, Peter Afoba (SAN) tendered forms EC40GPU, EC40G1, and reports prepared by the commission after the election.

A total of 45 EC40GPU forms were tendered in 10 local government areas of Niger, 23 in seven LGAs of Osun.

17 exhibits in three LGAs of Edo State and 52 EC40GPU forms in five LGAs of Sokoto were also tendered.

The petitioners equally tendered 15 forms EC40G in eight LGAs of Osun State, and 12 forms EC40G1 in 12 LGAs of Edo.

They also tendered five reports on the conduct of the election in Niger and eight in Edo to back up their allegations of malpractices during the election.

The court admitted all the documents in evidence and marked them as exhibits.

However, all the counsel in the matter objected to the admissibility of all the documents.

The panel adjourned further hearing of the petition till Wednesday.

