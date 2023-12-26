Umahi brother’s senatorial ambition under threat as Ebonyi APC zones ticket to Onicha LGA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has zoned the southern senatorial district’s ticket to Onicha local government area of the state.

The party confirmed the development in a communiqué signed by its state Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, and other members of the State Working Committee (SWC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct bye-elections in the district and others in nine states across the country on February 3, 2024.

The seat was recently declared vacant by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio after the lawmaker, David Umahi, resigned to take up an appointment as Minister of Works.

The development is expected to pose a threat to the ambition of Umahi’s younger brother, Austin, who declared his interest in the seat last weekend.

Austin, who hails from Uburu in Ohaozara LGA, served as the Director-General of the party’s campaign committee in the last general elections.

In the communiqué, the party said it was threading the path of equity and justice with the zoning of the ticket to Onicha LGA.

READ ALSO: Umahi’s brother joins race for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat

It read: “Nature abhors a vacuum, hence the need to fill the vacant position of the district.

“The APC Leader in Ebonyi, Governor Francis Nwifuru, has exemplified leadership embodied in equity and justice and such was worthy of emulation.”

APC stressed that based on the current distribution of political positions in the district, only Onicha LGA has no political position of honour.

“Afikpo North LGA produced the Deputy Governor and a House of Representatives member while Edda LGA produced the state party chairman.

“Ivo LGA has a House of Representatives member, Ohaozara LGA has a Minister, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, and a Senior Special Assistant to the President.

“Onicha LGA has none and in the spirit of equity and justice as propagated by the party’s leader, the vacant seat should be zoned to it.

“The SWC is in tandem with our leader’s philosophy of ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence in all parts of the state,” the communiqué added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now