At meeting with governors, Tinubu harps on peace, commends Fubara

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the state governments to work with the Federal Government to ensure the country’s peace and stability.

The president, who made the call during a meeting with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at his residence in Lagos, condemned the latest killings in Plateau State.

At least 160 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in coordinated attacks across 15 communities in the two LGAs.

Properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed in the attacks that took place between Saturday and Monday.

Tinubu also directed security agencies to halt the carnage in Plateau State and fish out those responsible for the killings in the state.

He said: “Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it.”

The president, who acknowledged the presence of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the meeting, commended him for his peaceful efforts at resolving the political challenges in the state.

Fubara in a statewide broadcast on Monday, told the people of Rivers State that the president’s intervention in the crisis was not as bad as perceived by many in the state.

He added that the presidential intervention has helped to give room for resolution of the crisis in the state.

In his remark, President Tinubu stressed the importance of peace in the country.

He said: “I thank you (Fubara) for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch.”

The president informed the governors that he met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on certain elements in the 2024 budget currently with the National Assembly.

He stressed the need for joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the federal and state governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the country.

“I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility.

“Let us prioritize our children. The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments.

“We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future,” the president stated.

