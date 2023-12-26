APC accuses Kano govt of planning to spend local councils’ N8bn without genuine reason

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has alleged that the state government planned to spend N8 billion belonging to local councils without justification.

The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, who made the claim in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, urged the local councils and commercial banks in the state to stop the process.

He said the government was desperate to take over the function of local councils despite the current political situation in the state.

He said the APC got a copy of a letter from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs in the state directing the 44 local councils to release N101 million each for the construction Dan’Agundi interchange and N36 million each for the construction of the Tal’udu interchange.

The Supreme Court had last Thursday reserved judgement in an appeal filed by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on the verdict of the verdict of the Court of Appeal which sacked him from office.

Abbas said: “The approval letter, which was sent to all councils chairmen, copied to the Auditor-General, Local Government Audit and all zonal inspectors of the ministry was for the contribution of the councils to the projects.”

