Like APC, PDP unveils timetable for bye-elections, pegs Senate forms at N3.5m

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for next year’s rerun and bye-elections in some states across the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct reruns and bye-elections into Ebonyi South Senatorial District of Ebonyi State, Yobe East Senatorial District of Yobe State, Plateau North Senatorial District of Plateau State, and Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State on February 3, 2024.

Others are – Jalingo/Zorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Chibok State Constituency of Borno State, Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State and Guma State Constituency of Benue State.

This followed the demise and resignation of the lawmakers in the affected federal and state constituencies across Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Monday released the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections and pegged the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly at N20 million, N10 million, and N2 million respectively.

In the timetable and schedule of activities signed on Tuesday by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the PDP fixed January 8, 2024, for the conduct of its primaries for the exercise.

The party added that the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms will be on from December 28 to January 3, 2024.

It, however, pegged the expression of interest form for Senate and House of Representatives at N500,000 each.

The nomination form will be available for N3 million and N2 million respectively.

For the House of Assembly, the expression of interest form was pegged at N100,000, and N600,000 for the nomination form.

Bature said: “The screening of aspirants will be held on January 4, 2024, while the appeal for party primaries will be heard on January 9, 2024.

“The last day for the submission of the candidate’s name to the INEC nomination portal is January 12 and the last day for nomination of party agents is January 20, 2024.”

