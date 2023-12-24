‘Play according to rules as a politician,’ Wike blames Fubara for Rivers crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, blamed the Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, for the escalation of the crisis in the state.

The crisis first came to the fore in October after the Rivers State House of Assembly moved to impeach the governor.

The crisis was quickly nipped in the bud following President Tinubu’s intervention.

The matter escalated a few weeks ago after 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a swift reaction, the PDP asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the lawmakers’ seats vacant and conduct a fresh election into the constituencies.

In a second reconciliatory meeting held at the State House, Abuja, last Monday, President Tinubu ordered all the parties to sheath their swords.

The president also stopped the planned move to declare the 27 lawmakers’ seats vacant to the chagrin of Rivers State elders and other stakeholders who argued that he had ceded the control of Rivers State to Wike as gratification for delivering the state to him in the February 25 presidential election.

However, the former governor, who spoke at a thanksgiving ceremony held in Port Harcourt in honour of the immediate past Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, George Kelly Alabo, said Fubara failed to comply with the resolutions reached during a meeting with Tinubu.

He said: “Some of you do not even know that Mr. President had invited us privately.

“I said: ‘Do this, do this, do this, do this’. And you agreed before Mr. President and you did not do it. And Mr. President said, ‘Okay, let the larger state come’. We must allow our people the simple things. I’ve done my part and I’m happy and I’m doing well in Abuja too.

“So, all of us should love this state but leave this propaganda, leave blackmail. There’s nothing I’m looking for in this state now. I have my budget as FCT minister.

“It’s like a governor of a state. I have my own commissioners. By January, I present my budget before the National Assembly. I will preside over the expenditure. All I’m saying is if you’re a politician, play according to the rules.”

